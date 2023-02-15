ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,523 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 249,257 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,817 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,131 shares of the airline’s stock worth $138,912,000 after purchasing an additional 105,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

