ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 603,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,875 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 71.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 84.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:MTG opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

