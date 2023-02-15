ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.80.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.89. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

