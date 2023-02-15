ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 56,645 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 140.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,645 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of Carter’s worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 22.7% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 547,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carter’s by 6.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,791,000 after purchasing an additional 52,208 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 11.9% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Carter’s by 7.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,787.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,523,554.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,787.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,813 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.18. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $100.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

