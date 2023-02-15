ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 136,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,955 shares of company stock worth $32,081,502. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.03. The company has a market cap of $423.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

