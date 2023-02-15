ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,107 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triple Frond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 381,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,803,000 after acquiring an additional 66,665 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,580,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Charter Communications by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Charter Communications by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 126,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Charter Communications by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.86.

Shares of CHTR opened at $400.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $615.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

