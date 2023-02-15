ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 180,115 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,115 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Ally Financial worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Amundi raised its stake in Ally Financial by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,072,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,423 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ally Financial by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,507,000 after purchasing an additional 789,658 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,614,000 after purchasing an additional 710,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 840,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,380,000 after purchasing an additional 628,723 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Ally Financial by 5,133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 508,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 499,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price objective on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.24.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

