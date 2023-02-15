FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in FedEx were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.12.

Insider Activity at FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $212.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.