Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Bought by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,416.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,295,000 after acquiring an additional 390,034 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,908,000 after acquiring an additional 96,516 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 70,534 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

FNCL stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $57.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.