Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on March 10th

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Fidelity National Information Services has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Fidelity National Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $107.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 59,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Articles

