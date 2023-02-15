Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services updated its Q1 guidance to $1.17-1.23 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.70-6.00 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $107.89.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,975,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,383,000 after purchasing an additional 280,271 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $15,869,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,550,000 after purchasing an additional 149,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 135,078 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.