Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.17-1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.375-3.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.70-6.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE FIS opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $107.89.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 59,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

