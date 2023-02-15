Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Gap Down to $75.43

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.43, but opened at $65.40. Fidelity National Information Services shares last traded at $64.07, with a volume of 4,152,101 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.73. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.37%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Articles

