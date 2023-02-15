First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,227,716 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 684,837 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of First BanCorp. worth $194,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,254,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,651,000 after purchasing an additional 968,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth about $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 389.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,864,000 after buying an additional 719,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 60.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,178,000 after buying an additional 679,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

NYSE:FBP opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 31.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

