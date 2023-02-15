First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,787,000 after purchasing an additional 71,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after buying an additional 3,013,254 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,334,000 after buying an additional 108,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after acquiring an additional 145,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,762,000 after acquiring an additional 506,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Shares of LSCC opened at $89.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $653,506.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,099 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $653,506.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,364. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

