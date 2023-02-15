Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96,956 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 332.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.39.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.7 %

FTNT opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

