Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

