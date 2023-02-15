FY2022 EPS Estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TFPM. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

NYSE TFPM opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFPM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,046,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,692,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

