Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 376,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $56,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $176.61 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

