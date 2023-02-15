Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.70.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $141.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average of $122.47. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $144.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $947,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,465,765 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

