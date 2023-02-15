Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 40.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

AMKR opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.73.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $770,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,365,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $770,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,365,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,000 shares of company stock worth $3,411,100 in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

