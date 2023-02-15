Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 15,200 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 78.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $144.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.99. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.56%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

