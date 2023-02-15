Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,273 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,042 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 121,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 83,916 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 428,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 92,630 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 824,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 53,968 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 732,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 113,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 150,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.72.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

