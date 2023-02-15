Greenleaf Trust Acquires 251 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in VeriSign by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,171,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,171,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $130,646.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,041,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,679 shares of company stock worth $13,611,453. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $213.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

