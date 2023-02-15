Greenleaf Trust Acquires 2,858 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Stories

