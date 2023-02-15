Greenleaf Trust Boosts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 235,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 491,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.3 %

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,218 shares of company stock worth $3,072,398. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $99.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $104.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

