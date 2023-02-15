Greenleaf Trust Buys 935 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $116.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.23.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.