Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,103 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in eBay were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $74,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 20.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $2,386,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 41.1% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 47,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of -443.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

