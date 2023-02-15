Greenleaf Trust Grows Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 65.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406,238 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 211.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,588 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,852 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $27,775,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.9 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.