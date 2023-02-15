Greenleaf Trust Grows Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 157.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 46.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $152.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

