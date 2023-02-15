Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 169,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $18,734,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 204.0% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 183,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 117.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Bank of America cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.21.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.95. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also

