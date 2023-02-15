Greenleaf Trust Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $156.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

