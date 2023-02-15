Greenleaf Trust Has $432,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 80,114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 42,602 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 117,817 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,293 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,929,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 904.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 561,648 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $82,849,000 after acquiring an additional 136,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXPI stock opened at $189.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $200.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.35%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

