Greenleaf Trust Has $458,000 Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $273,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,890,332.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $273,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,890,332.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,011. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

