Greenleaf Trust Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,875 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,360,000 after purchasing an additional 257,251 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 66.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,994,000 after purchasing an additional 214,820 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5,882.1% in the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 197,698 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,356 shares of company stock worth $8,271,992. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $352.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $357.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.