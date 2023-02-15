Greenleaf Trust Lowers Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in M&T Bank by 219.3% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 146.0% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $160.62 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.32.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.