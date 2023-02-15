Greenleaf Trust Purchases 118 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $224.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $242.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.72.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.