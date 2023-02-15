Greenleaf Trust Purchases New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.3 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.