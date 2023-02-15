Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires 2,149 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.03. The stock has a market cap of $423.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,955 shares of company stock worth $32,081,502 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.