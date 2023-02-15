Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,340 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in American International Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in American International Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.62. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American International Group Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

