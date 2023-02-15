Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $445,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,705,000 after acquiring an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $527,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 28.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 169,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $18,734,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.95. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.21.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also

