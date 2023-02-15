Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $552,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.10.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $300.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $225.28 and a 1-year high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,263 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

