Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $451,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Public Storage Stock Performance

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

NYSE:PSA opened at $300.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.81. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

