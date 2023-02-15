Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ryerson by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,223,000 after purchasing an additional 195,220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 212,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $303,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

RYI stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $44.09.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

