Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 66.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in NetApp by 41.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Cowen lowered their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.95.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

