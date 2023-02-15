Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $494,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in CoStar Group by 50.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.33.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

