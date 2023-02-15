Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Downgraded by Benchmark to Hold

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HWM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

NYSE HWM opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,261 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 605.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,323,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,814,000 after buying an additional 1,994,197 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $61,584,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,941,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,906,000 after buying an additional 1,129,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after buying an additional 1,080,491 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

