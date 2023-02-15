Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Paradigm Capital issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Paradigm Capital analyst J. Woolley expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Paradigm Capital also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HBM. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.23.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 2.4 %

Insider Activity at Hudbay Minerals

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$6.96 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.07 and a 52-week high of C$11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85.

In related news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$21,750,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,927,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$137,228,440.17.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.