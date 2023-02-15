Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,865 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Iridium Communications worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $812,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $592,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 203.2% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 23,014 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 20.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,423.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $62.48.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,300.00%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,218,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,813,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 8,922 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $535,230.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,531 shares in the company, valued at $32,906,374.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,218,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,813,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,964 shares of company stock worth $3,104,305. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

