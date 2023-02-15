iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $40,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

IWR stock opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

